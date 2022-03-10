It’s about to look and feel a lot more like winter as we inch closer to the start of spring! A two-pronged snow system unfolds entering the final FULL weekend of winter.

SNOWY START NORTH

The FIRST surge of snow progresses into the northwest portion of the state overnight and could leave up to one-inch of snow by daybreak Friday near a Lafayette to Kokomo line and north.

TRENDS however are looking like the “snow hole” could emerge again as a transfer of power from the northern jet stream snows to the southern jet stream snows leaves us ‘drier’ in central Indiana. Amounts are looking to be on the lighter side of 1″ to possibly 2″ by early Saturday morning.

STICKING SNOW FOR FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE

Snow will fall Friday and likely ramps up again for the evening commute climbing back to around 50% coverage and in time for the Friday evening commute. Fortunately, the snow will fall and collect on colder surfaces and not the roads as they will remain above freezing temperatures through sunset. Visibility and some slick spots are certainly possible for the evening commute and overnight Friday into Saturday. I’m posting below the forecast snowfall off two machines and the total snow ending early Saturday morning.

It’s the southern branch storm that becomes the dominate low and second snow surge passes south and east. HEAVY totals of over 6″ are possible from eastern Tennessee to upstate New York.

ARCTIC EXPRESS ROARS INTO TOWN

The marriage (or phasing) of the two jet streams, the polar branch and the sub-tropical branch will produce a powerful eastern storm while delivering bitterly cold air here to open the weekend. The Arctic Express – the expression meteorologist use when the polar branch of the jet stream roars overhead – returns to open the weekend. Temperatures fall sharply when that arctic front hits. The front is due to arrive around 9pm to 10pm Friday in Indianapolis with perhaps a burst of snow and a strong gust of wind before temperatures tumble. By sunrise Saturday temperatures will fall into the mid to lower teens with a wind-chill of zero to -5°. This will be the coldest air since Valentine’s Day.

We will keep an eye on the snowfall trends with an update later tonight on FOX59 News and I’m working on a strong warm up for Sunday and an even stronger one next week!