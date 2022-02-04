Final numbers are in and some locations had 15″ of snow from the winter storm; What is the largest snow for Indianapolis?

The two-day winter storm has ended and the storm lived up to its billing. The top total in the state was 17″.

FINAL TOTALS

Indianapolis received its first winter storm of the season with eight inches across the city and over a foot in northern communities. This string of consecutive days ended at 290 days from our last official one-inch snowfall, a span that ranked among the top 35 on record. The last one-inch snow, was April 20th (2″). The longest span was over 400 days in 1997-98 and 1918-19.

The snowfall on Thursday of 7″ established a new record for the date, surpassing the forty year old record of 6.3″ set in 1982. So what are the record largest snow storms on record? You might think it was the Blizzard of 1978, and are surprised the official total was only 15.5″. That storm delivered over two-foot totals north and produced drifts several feet high. The top snowstorm for Indianapolis was in the early 1900s, at 16.1″ in 1910.

The first-take on this winter storm and a forecast that didn’t waver much for the rest of the week was for the potential of snow totals topping 18″ in northwest central counties. Certainly an eye-catching forecast and it delivered. Several locations reached 14″ totals including Flora (Carroll county), Tipton (Tipton county), Veedersburg (Fountain county) and Monticello (White county). Late Friday, additional reports from White county include 15″ at Idaville (15″) and Adamsville (15.5″), communities west of Logansport. The top total came in Fulton county, at Leiters Ford of a whopping 17″ of snow!