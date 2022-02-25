Clouds were hanging on in the wake of the late week winter storm. Timing is everything and we are set for another sunny weekend

Remember how we opened the work week? Good Friday evening all! We had back to back 60-degree days then a blast of cold. We haven’t been above freezing in Indianapolis since 10:45pm Tuesday. The wind-chill was 18° at 5pm and while clouds are hanging on and even a few flurries drift by (some light snow showers are ongoing up north), clearing late tonight will allow the temperatures to dip into the teens by sunrise.

However that sets us up for improvements. We are adding sunshine and it will go a long way to the warming here. After a chilly morning, Saturday’s skies will brighten, aiding in temps climbing back above freezing. Though they will still top out below the average high of 45°, that late February sun is strong and it will feel good.

Speaking of sunshine, it’s the final weekend of February and we’re serving up another sunny weekend! After tracking winter storms for each of the past three Thursdays, a storm-free stretch is getting underway and to open March. A few wind shifting fronts pass next week but we look to be precipitation free. MARCH opens Tuesday (where did this month go?) with a temperature nearing/surpassing 50-degrees. Stronger warming late next week could bring return to 60s and possible warmest of the year. Stay tuned!