Finally a front; Cooler and drier air to start the July 4th weekend

A BIG BREAK

Finally a front has passed and it is a welcomed sight and feel! Friends, you are going to love this refreshing change that is getting underway Thursday evening. It is a BIG BREAK in the humidity behind a passing cold front! Refreshing north winds are blowing behind the passing cold front Thursday evening importing the drier and cooler air. Temperatures are set to lower into the 50s Friday morning, it will be the COOLEST morning here since June 23rd.

SOGGY SUMMER

We need a break from all the heat, humidity and the daily rain threat. What a wet stretch! So how does it rank? Well, today’s 2.78″ of rain is the WETTEST to open an July in 34 years and ranks 3rd wettest for the date all-time. However, we did more digging and found that this morning’s rain now brings the summer total (meteorological summer, since June 1st) to a whopping 10.29″. This is the WETTEST summer to-date in 146 years and ranks second only to 1875’s 12.21″

Enjoy the mild weather and the sunshine as the cool off looks to be a quick one. Friday’s September-like feel will fade quickly as we heat up by the 4th and start adding humidity. It will turn warm to end the holiday weekend and we are contemplating adding a few isolated storms as early as Sunday as the moist soils could aid in a random buildup of an afternoon storm. Stay tuned and have a safe holiday weekend!