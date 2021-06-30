Finally a front!

RAIN RAIN GO AWAY

Wednesday morning drenching downpours and heavy storms dropped as much as 2” of rain in portions of the north side of Indianapolis. Quite the wake up call and headache for early morning motorists. Some ground reports around Nora (north of downtown) were as high as 2.35” while the airport – the official rain gauge for the city – topped 1.40”. That makes this June 30th the 3rd wettest on record and elevated the monthly total to 7.48”.

June ranks among the wettest months annually with 4.35” normally but the rainfall this June ranks among the wettest 10% on record. Just shy of seven and a half inches places June 2021 at 14th wettest. The wettest June on record was 12.21” in 1875.

A pesky front and high levels of humidity are behind the recent forecasts for a daily downpour and a threat for thunderstorms. While rain has fallen five of the past seven days in Indianapolis and has been selective, have’s and have not’s – the entire month has remained unsettled with over half the days producing at least a trace of rain.

Finally the stationary front is on the move as a cold front and headed south overnight. This will increase the number of showers and storms into early Thursday morning but as winds shift to the north, the rain chances and the humidity will lower! A refreshing change is coming as the drier and cooler air settles in to start the long holiday weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s as early as Friday morning while temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid-80s by the Fourth of July. Sunshine will be plentiful for the holiday weekend and rain chances may not return until later next week.