Showers are finally moving out and the sunshine will make an appearance again! We are already seeing breaks in the clouds over west-central Indiana this Saturday morning. As the storm complex departs, the cloud cover will decrease. Skies will turn partly sunny by the afternoon!

Temperatures will remain mild today with northerly winds in place. The breeze is going to be strong at times with gusts nearing 30 MPH. Winds will lighten up this evening as temperatures drop back into the 50s. Central Indiana will fall into the mid-40s overnight with clearing skies overhead.

The weather on Mother’s Day is going to be pleasant! A mix of sunshine and cloud cover will result in comfortable weather conditions during the second half of the weekend. Seasonal highs return as highs peak near the 70° mark in Indianapolis.

Are you ready for a taste of summer? The heat is on this week as a ridge of high pressure sets up over the eastern half of the US. Southerly wind flow with drive temperatures to summer-like levels, especially by Tuesday. A weak shower chance cannot be ruled out early Wednesday morning when a wind shift occurs.