Finding some dry time Saturday then temperatures surge to close out April

WARMING UP

Afternoon temperatures reached 60-degees Friday and the wild week of weather ends with more of a spring feel. The added clouds late day kept temperatures from reaching the normal high of 66° but it was an improvement. The late day clouds are in for the night and will aid in keeping the temperatures up overnight. Saturday will open with area temperatures at the warmest in 10 mornings in the mid to upper 40s.

Showers will keep temperatures Saturday afternoon at early month levels but the real focus is on the significant warm up next week. When skies clear late Saturday, Sunday will open with a chill and some locations may start with patchy frost. That will be the last of the chilly mornings this month. A warm front will sweep into the state late Sunday night and surge east Monday morning sending temperatures into the low to middle 70s by Monday afternoon – warmest here since the 9th of April.

The warming continues on gusty southwest winds Tuesday climbing into the lower 80s for the first time officially in Indianapolis.

RAIN SATURDAY

We’ve known all week it will rain but now the question is can we salvage any of the day. The answer is yes. We’ve fine tuned the forecast and have pushed back or slowed the arrival of the area-wide rain until early afternoon. While a shower or two is possible around daybreak it will remain limited in coverage until late morning. By early afternoon the coverage of the rain will surge to as much as 60% of the area. Early afternoon to late afternoon looks to be the peak of the rain then a decreasing and eventual end begins toward sunset. Plan on any yard work to be early on in the day before showers become downpours into the afternoon. Sunday is the better of the two days with sunshine and a rebound to 62°.