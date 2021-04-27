First 80-degree day arrives on gusty winds; Showers and storms due in starting Wednesday

WARMEST AIR OF THE YEAR

For the first time in 2021 Indianapolis officially reached and surpassed the 80-degree mark and even challenged the record for the date. Just after 2pm the airport reported 82° just shy of the record 84° most recently set in 1990. In the span of one week we went from record snowfall and record cold – lows in the low/mid 20s to the middle and upper 80s Tuesday afternoon. Lafayette and Muncie were the warmest on the map late day.

SHORT SPAN

It has only been 178 days since the last 80-degree day in Indianapolis, October 22nd. That span is among the shortest between 80-degree days on record, ties for 25th shortest and shortest wait in-between in five years. The shortest span was 143 days 1972 – 1973, October 15th, 1973 through March 8th, 1974

SCATTERED STORMS ARE COMING

Along with the warm up comes humidity and that rise in moisture in the atmosphere will prime it for eventual showers and thunderstorms. We will remain dry overnight but by sunrise or just after a few downpours may develop. Showers and t-storms are expected to be scattered but increase to just under 50% coverage by early/mid afternoon Wednesday. A cold front will slowly settle into the state overnight Wednesday into early morning Thursday bringing the peak of the rain and the greater chance of heavier downpours. Rainfall amounts in excess of 2″ are possible in locations in and around thunderstorms.