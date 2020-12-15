First accumulating snow for Indy on the way!

Clouds increasing this morning across the state, while dry weather holds for now. Expect another chilly start, as wind chills remain in the teens, at times. Limited sunshine or dim sunshine for today, as clouds will thicken and temperatures remain cold for mid-December.

Late tonight (well after midnight), light snow will begin to move in from the southwest. Around 5:00 am tomorrow morning, snow should begin to reach downtown Indianapolis. At first as flurries, then turning more steady through mid-morning. This will likely create slick, snow covered roads in spots while temperatures hover in the upper 20’s. Bottom-line the morning rush hour could be messy in spots, but not everywhere. Additional snow will fall through the afternoon, while accumulations begin to taper off in southwestern Indiana. By the evening rush hour, roads will be much better and snow totals will have ended in most locations. So how much? It appears a solid 1″ – 3″ for central Indiana looks likely by tomorrow evening. For now, models remain consistent on timing and track. But one factor could play spoiler on snowfall amounts…dry air! Can we get the atmosphere fully saturated to get these totals to fall!? That is my one and only concern. Otherwise, everything else is inline for a decent little snow for hump day! Stay tuned!