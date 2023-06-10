The dry spell has reached three full weeks and rainfall will be welcome. Showers are to overspread the area by early afternoon but rainfall amounts will vary.

DRY TIME ENDING

Showers arrive in the southern third of the state around sunrise and then spread north through early afternoon. The peak of the rainfall COVERAGE will be 80%, likely by early/mid-afternoon. The problem is that the rainfall intensity will vary.

The recent dry air and dry soils may impede some of the low level moist air initially and it may cause the predicted rainfall number to fall short of the machine predictions. Regardless, the rain will not be evenly distributed. Opinion is that amounts will trend to the lighter side of the spread. It is looking very likely that south-central Indiana will have a better chance of more appreciable rainfall. Below, two short-term models total rainfall ending Sunday evening.

We will take any rain we can get at this point as dry spell officially reaches 3 weeks. Only .35″ of rain in since May 21st (normal is 3.04″). DRIEST for these dates in 18 years.

Once the diminishes Sunday evening rain chances look to remain on hold again for several days. Much cooler and drier air will filter into the state to start the work week.