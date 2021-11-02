First freeze of the season likely to come overnight

Our high temperature so far today has stood at just 47 degrees. Assuming that does not change, this will be our coldest day since April 20th; more than 6 months ago! The city’s low temperature also tied our coldest of the year at 34° (with its predecessor).

High pressure is already dominating our weather as it sits just to our west. We have stayed cool today with a northwesterly wind resulting from the system. As the high begins to close in on us overnight, it will reinforce this dry and cool air mass. Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 30 degrees by tomorrow morning as a result! Lows are likely to reach the upper 20s in many of our suburbs too.

The benefit of dry air is that our sky is often sunny as a result, and plenty of sun will be out there tomorrow. This will help us warm back into the mid to upper 40s, but no warmer with such a cold air mass overhead. Wind will be quite calm luckily (another benefit of high pressure overhead), so it may actually end up feeling warmer than Tuesday. This will also make for great fall foliage weather, take advantage this week as the colors approach their peak! Overnight lows may be as cold as the mid 20s by Thursday morning.

Our weather will slowly begin warming up starting on Thursday and by Friday we should be back in the 50s again. The warm up will accelerate through the weekend however, and by Sunday we could even find ourselves in the 60s once again!