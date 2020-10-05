First frost behind us; sunshine, temps in the 70s coming this week

CHILLY MONDAY

Walking out the door, we felt an unseasonably cool start in central Indiana that included several locations well below the freezing mark Monday morning. Indianapolis officially dipped below 36-degrees, marking the first official frost of the season, and it is early. On average, the first night 36° or cooler is October 12.

The low of 34° was the coldest for an October 5 in 40 years and tied for the third coldest on record. The coldest was 31° in 1968.

Low temperatures dipped to “hard-freeze” levels at Crawfordsville, Mt. Comfort (Indianapolis Regional Airport – Hancock County) and New Castle.

WARMING UP

It is a brand new week, and a new pattern is underway. The chilly dip in the jet stream has retreated, and the flattening of the jets tream over the course of the next few days will promote a strong warm up for much of the nation. Temperatures are already on the rebound Monday, climbing back into the lower 60s late day.

70-degree warmth returns Tuesday, and we will even take a shot at 80-degree highs late this week and this weekend. Wednesday temperatures are expected to climb to 77°, and a renewed surge of warm air carries at shot at 80° Saturday.

Sunshine will be plentiful for the rest of the week with very little cloud cover expected. This historic dry spell will not be ending this week as rain chances remain on hold for several more days.