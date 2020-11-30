First light snow of the season; bitter wind chills tonight

A rain to snow mix is now underway, as temperatures begin to cool down and lift is occurring with an approaching low. Expect roads to be primarily wet but visibilities could reduce with pockets of snow through the late morning rush hour and afternoon in spots. This WILL NOT be an impactful event but more of an indication that we are making our transition into winter mode for the state.

Bigger story will likely be tonight, as cold air infiltrates the state and some lingering snow showers and lake-effect snows kick in. This will result in slick spots on untreated roads, bridges and overpasses. Wind chills will be rough tonight and through tomorrow morning, ranging between 11° and 15°…

Sunshine returns tomorrow as the system pulls east and milder air to return by Wednesday! Quieter weather should take us into the weekend.