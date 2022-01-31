First major winter storm of the season takes aim at Central Indiana

Central Indiana is in the direct line of a major winter storm, which will impact the state beginning Tuesday evening. Until then, our weather will remain quiet and mild. This will be an important time to prepare for the storm with significant impacts expected to be widespread.

Tuesday will begin seasonably mild with temperatures in the low 30s. Our sky will feature a blend of sun and clouds with a breeze beginning to pick up from the south. Temperatures will rise quickly during the day as a result with highs reaching the low 50s in the afternoon! At the same time, a clipper system will be traversing Southern Canada with a cold front trailing through the Midwest. The cold front will begin to approach us in the evening as showers begin ahead of it across Northwestern Indiana. Rain will spread across the state and fall steadily as we head overnight into early Wednesday morning.

Things get messy quickly on Wednesday. Rain will transition to heavy snow across Northern Indiana in the morning with a mix of freezing rain and sleet in the Central part of the state. Precipitation will remain in the form of rain to the south. Temperatures will continue to drop through the day however and that shift from rain to ice to snow will advance south. An icy glaze will be on the ground downtown by Wednesday afternoon with snow beginning by dark. Precipitation may actually lighten up for a time in the evening before our next wave of energy later in the night.

Overnight into Thursday morning will feature the heaviest snow across the Central part of the state with light to moderate snow north. Icy precipitation is expected in Southern Indiana at this time. It will be another near-impossible travel day with winter weather continuing through the day. Conditions will begin to improve in the afternoon, but it will not come to an end until overnight.

At the end of the day, it’s Northern Indiana that is likely to see the greatest snowfall. Totals are expected to be in the double digits in some locations. In Central Indiana, ice and snow will dominate. Snow totals will be lower, but conditions will be poor with the potential for a glaze over roads and sidewalks. Southern Indiana may not see significant snow accumulation, but the potential for significant ice accumulation exists. As mentioned before, this will make conditions extremely dangerous for any mode of travel.

The Weather Authority will keep you up to date with the latest as we closely analyze and forecast this storm.