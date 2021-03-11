First March rainfall is a healthy one; String of 60-degree plus days ending soon

DRY MARCH ENDS

At precisely 7:54 am the first raindrops of March fell in Indianapolis officially ending the driest open to a March on record. Rain showers would go on to come in bursts and waves until late afternoon when moderate to steady rain fell across the central half of the state. By 6pm some areas of southcentral Indiana have received over one and a half inches of rain. Some embedded thunderstorms were noted from Bloomington to Greensburg delivering locally high amounts.

Indianapolis is nearing a half-inch of rain after 6pm and that total takes us from first to 35th driest. We average 3.56″ of rain in March, the driest March on record was in 1910 (.07″) and more recently the second driest occurred in 2001 with .64″ total for the month.

COOLING COMING

There is a cold front sweeping the state late Thursday but it does not contain any arctic air behind it. It is still winter but the cold will be on hold for a little while longer. The streak has reached four straight days with high temperatures above 60-degrees. Spring-fever is at a premium now but we know we still have the entire month of March ahead of us. Cooler air returns on north winds Friday but it will remain quite mild behind this front for the next few days. We are cooling back to area temperatures in the upper 50s Friday and lowers to the lower 50s Saturday along with nights in the 30s. Not bad for early March.

A new storm system will bring a few showers is as early as Sunday with steadier rain and windy conditions to start the work week. Temperature trends are to continue at or near normal first half of the week but some signals of a colder surge are being noted later next week. At the time of this post, a stronger cold surge could be in the cards later next week that may even include some snow. Could there be a correction in the works? The answer is yes and we have not heard the last of winter. Who remembers when is snowed on opening day at Victory Field in 2018? I sure do!