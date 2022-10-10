INDIANAPOLIS – In spite of the beautiful weather, Indianapolis has lacked rainfall for an extended period of time. A chance to make up some ground will come on Tuesday.

Multiple rain chances return

We’ve been stuck in a brief, but serious dry spell here in Central Indiana. Tuesday became the 16th consecutive day without measurable rainfall from the Indianapolis Int’l Airport. This makes our streak the 3rd longest in the last decade.

Dry conditions will be present once again to begin Tuesday morning. A mix of sun & clouds along with a low around 50 degrees will start the day. Cloud cover will increase fairly early in the day however and we’ll begin to see mostly cloudy conditions by the late morning. By the early afternoon, numerous showers will enter Northwestern Indiana with isolated showers beginning by the mid afternoon across the metro area. Highs will be determined by rainfall; mid 60s where it’s wet, low/mid 70s where it’s dry. Clouds will hang around even as rain tapers off later in the evening.

Our next chance for rain will come as soon as Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Clouds will have never really left overnight and showers will be quick to begin during the morning as well. We’ll continue to track several waves of showers & downpours through the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low 70s on the back of a strong southerly wind with gusts in the 30-35mph range. After midnight, the front will have passed through and drying will begin to quickly occur. Much cooler weather will return as well.