First one-inch snowfall of the season possible Sunday morning

We wrap up Saturday with a clear sky and cold temperatures. Our high was 33 degrees, which falls below the average. Lows tonight will fall into the mid and low 20s before slow warming into early tomorrow morning. Cloud cover will begin to increase ahead of our next chance for snow tomorrow morning as well.

A clipper system will travel through the Upper Midwest and into our region Sunday morning. Snowfall will primarily be light and should occur from 3-11am. A brief period of moderate snowfall is expected in the AM hours sometime between 7-9am. This will impact travel conditions, so plan ahead if you have a morning commute. Snow will then taper off before noon. The rest of the day will be breezy and chilly with highs around 30 degrees. There may be some peeks of sun late in the day, but it will otherwise remain gray.

Heavier snow is expected across Northern Indiana for a time and this is where the highest accumulation will be. A widespread 2-3″ is expected in this area with isolated totals up to 4″. Portions of Central Indiana north of Indianapolis will see a widespread 1-2″ with the city itself picking up around an inch. South of Indy, accumulation is not expected to be greater than an inch.

Our next chance for snow will then come as soon as Monday. Another weak wave of energy will pass through during the first half of the day with another inch of accumulation possible across parts of Central & Northern Indiana. Some mixing may occur as highs reach the upper 30s. Much colder weather will then follow as we progress into the middle of the week.