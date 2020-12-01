First snow falls on final day of meteorological autumn; coldest air of season arriving

FIRST FLAKES

Just before 6:30 am Monday the first snow flakes of the season fell in Indianapolis. These were the first snowflakes since March 22nd. That’s a span of 254 days or just over 8 months. That length of time isn’t that unusual but the late arrival of the first “snow” in Indianapolis is.

Typically, October will produce the first trace of snow for the season but this year was the first time an October failed to do so in four years. Reaching the final day of November and the final day of meteorological fall, this is the latest first snow since 1999.

SOME SLICK SPOTS

The damp conditions along with drizzle/freezing drizzle/flurries and a few light snow showers could make for some slick spots overnight and early Tuesday. Locations in east central Indiana received a coating to upward of 1″ late Monday but a band of snow off Lake Michigan in northwest Indiana could create some local accumulation and slick roads through 2 am. A gradual veering of the winds will cut-off the lake snow band intensity and location through sunrise.

COLDEST OF THE SEASON

We have already had wind-chills in the teens Monday afternoon and evening as brisk northwest winds continue to blow. These gusts will persist through the night as we import more cold air. December will open with a temperature of 25-degrees in Indianapolis, the coldest of the season.

To-date, we’ve had 14 nights below freezing in Indianapolis. This is the fewest number of nights at or below freezing since 2016 ranks among the fewest 33% on record.