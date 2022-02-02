First winter storm of the season underway; More snow overnight and Thursday

The complex storm is underway and heavier snows are still to fall. A winter storm warning remains in effect for most of the state.

TRANSITION TIME

For several hours today a cold rain fell in Indianapolis but just in time for the evening commute colder air turned rain to a mixture of freezing rain and sleet. Shortly before 5pm the airport in Indianapolis reported a combination of sleet and freezing rain while north, snow had been falling steadily.

It the colder air snow fell at rapid rates and many locations in northwest/northwest central Indiana had already received in excess of a half-foot of snow. Portions of Tippecanoe county including West Lafayette had received 8.5″ and drifts brought on by gusty of nearly 40mph, of 10″ to 13″.

Further north Some snow reports included a foot west of Rennselaer and north of Peru at Enos (12″) and Akon (12″). In far northwest Indiana, Cedar Lake 12.5″ and Valparaiso reported 10″.

Locally Frankfort (Clinton county) has received 5″ through 6pm and 7″ in Delphi (Carroll county) and out west 6.5″ in Veedersburgh (Fountain county).

COLDER AIR ARRIVES – WHY ICE AND NOT SNOW?

While areas northwest of Indianapolis had snowfall the slow change is still underway just after 8pm. The arctic boundary has slid south and dropped temperatures below freezing after holding in the 50s overnight. Indianapolis dropped to freezing at 4:30 pm and will continue to fall overnight. The complex storm is undercutting mild air and taking a layer of colder air beneath it. This is the reason why the wintry mix is occurring.

Why the wintry cocktail of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow? Temperatures. The spread in temps from surface up dictates the form of precipitation that falls. Arctic air undercutting the the mild air first brings rain to freezing rain, then as the colder allows sleet to develop then as the cold air layer thickens, all snow falls.

That transition will be complete this evening and early tonight.

PLENTY OF MOISTURE

The main event is still to come and after a surge of rain (over 1″ officially in Indianapolis) the second round will soon get underway.

It is a two part storm system that includes a stalled arctic front and a plume of rich, moist air off the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is know as a “panhandle hooker”, a low that dips from the Texas and Oklahoma panhandle then ‘hooks’ northeast spreading a wintry weather in its path. Indiana is among over dozen states under a winter storm warning and downstate, ice storm warning have been hoisted.

Snowfall will become steady and heavy again across much of central Indiana late tonight and through the day Thursday as the low surges north. The onset of snow combined with wind will make travel extremely hazardous and not recommended as as much as a foot of snow could fall before tapering off early Friday morning. The National Weather Service Winter Storm Severity index (a product they began issuing last year) deems most of north-central Indiana as “major” and emphasizes the intensity of the storm and how dangerous it will be. Travel is not recommended as conditions will remain harsh.

This will be the heaviest winter storm of the season in Indianapolis, in a winter that has yet to produce a single one-inch snowfall.

With plenty of “juice” still to come, over three-quarters of an inch liquid, and a favorable storm track – that could translate to as much as 8″ to 12″ of snow through central Indiana. Areas northwest that have already received a half-foot or more could see additional snow bringing totals well over one-foot.

Using a suite of computer models and snowfall techniques, this snow will be a “fluffier” snow given the cold temperatures. When the air is colder your typical 10:1 ratio snowfall (for every one-inch of rain you get 10″ of snow) increases to as high as 15 to 1. Meaning more bang for the buck essentially. We averaged over a half-dozen machine snowfall projections bringing the average snowfall for the city of Indianapolis to 10.4″, with a spread of 7.9″ to 13.8″. Numbers are hefty and revisions are sure to come later tonight so be sure to check back at 10 and 11pm tonight and starting at 4am Thursday.

Stay tuned, as the second act unfolds later tonight and Thursday. The third and final act will bitter cold temperatures that settle well below zero early Saturday morning.