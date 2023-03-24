Steady rain is falling and will continue in spots through the early afternoon. Some standing water and slick roads may slow down your morning rush at times. Some extra time is probably a good idea out the door! Along with the rain, cooler temperatures have settled back in creating a dreary start to your Friday and the steady breezes aren’t helping either, as wind chills are in the 30s.

By the afternoon, rain intensity will come down but clouds will remain in place with patchy drizzle and scattered showers. A northeasterly flow will keep temperatures down through the afternoon too, with highs only reaching the upper 40s, nearly 20° cooler than Thursday.

Another heavy push of rainfall on the way this evening and into early Saturday morning. This push of heavier rain and storms could easily bring an additional 1-3 inches of rain for the area, adding to the rain-soaked ground, creating more flooding problems through Saturday afternoon. Colder air will continue to pour in, as drizzle and flurries return for the afternoon and into the evening. Winter is not done…

Sunday brings early sunshine and a chillier start! Increasing clouds expected through the day, but dry weather should hold to round out the weekend.