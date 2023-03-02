INDIANAPOLIS – After a record-setting day on Tuesday, we are closer to seasonal but still above average for this time of the month. Temperatures will continue to fluctuate with heavy rain chances moving in to wrap up the workweek.

Mild, dry for Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will pick up overnight ahead of our next storm system. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with increasing clouds. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible. Temperatures will only drop into the lower 40s overnight.

Heavy rain on the way to Indiana

A strong storm system will pass right over the state. This will drop heavy rainfall on top of the already saturated ground from the wet February Indy had. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s. Heavy rain is likely all day. Temperatures will drop throughout the afternoon and into the evening. With colder air filling in, heavy wet snow is not out of the question for some of us in central Indiana. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 30s.

It will also be breezy out of the east at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph. Power outages are possible.

Flood watch issued, flooding possible

A Flood Watch has been issued for central Indiana starting at 1 a.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall is likely during this time period. Flooding is a growing concern across central Indiana. 2-3″+ is likely within this storm. NEVER drive through flooded roadways, always turn around, don’t drown.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

For this weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. It will also be breezy at times. Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the lower 50s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Early next week will feature a temperatures rollercoaster with scattered shower chances possible.