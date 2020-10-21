Flooding a concern this morning; seasonal temperatures return in the afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms are traveling over central Indiana this Wednesday morning. Many communities around the area likely heard several rumbles of thunder overnight with the frontal system. Heavy bands of rain set up just north of Interstate 70 last night with some locations potentially seeing nearly 3″ of rainfall in a 24-hour period!

The impressive rain totals will help with the rainfall deficit that has developed since late August. However, the heavy rain will also make flooding a concern for the Wednesday morning rush hour. Watch for ponding on the roads, especially before sunrise because the water may be difficult to see!

Temperatures this morning are mild and are in the lower 60s for much of the area. They may dip into the upper 50s midday before recovering to the mid-60s. Highs this afternoon are going to be “seasonal” for mid to late October.

The cold front is also going to drop south late in the morning and central Indiana will temporarily dry out in the afternoon. There could even be a few breaks in the clouds during the second half of the day!

The same boundary that is producing the rainfall this morning will lift back north as a warm front tonight. It will bring additional cloud cover and rain chances tonight before completely moving out of the area early Thursday morning. There will be more sunshine in the mix tomorrow as temperatures drive up near the 80° mark tomorrow afternoon!