Flurries are possible today; system to impact southern half of state tonight

Light snow showers traveled over the state last night and left a coating on sidewalks and streets. Watch for slick spots on untreated surfaces this morning!

You will want to give yourself a few extra minutes to warm up cars and dust off the light snow that may have accumulated on vehicles overnight. Temperatures this morning have dipped down into the mid-20s with wind chills in the teens at times.

Occasional flurries are possible throughout the day under mainly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will once again prevent temperatures from rising too much from the morning lows.

Highs will reach into the lower to mid-30s this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory over south-central Indiana for Monday night. The advisory will begin at 7 AM and scheduled to expire at 7 AM Tuesday.

A quick-moving system will may potentially drop an inch of snow in the counties under the advisory. With the system occurring overnight, the heavier bursts of snow could drop the visibility.

Be prepared for tricky travel conditions tonight and for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The wave of snow is going to quickly depart Tuesday morning and skies will brighten as we head into the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will remain cold and seasonal with highs in the mid-40s.

A slow warmup will occur through the first half of the work week.