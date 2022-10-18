Light lake effect snow showers developed overnight and brought the first snowflakes of the season! Parts of central Indiana are still seeing light snow and flurries at 6 a.m., but most of the activity is going to wind down during the morning rush hour. Any snow that sticks to elevated or grassy surfaces will quickly melt, especially with the warm ground temperatures from the mild weather over the weekend.

Bundle up this morning as lows drop into the lower to mid-30s. The strong northwesterly wind is going to make it feel even colder outside throughout the day! Wind chills will drop into the lower 20s during the morning rush hour. A Freeze Warning remains in effect through 10 a.m.

After seeing the first snowfall of the season, most of the activity will exit the Indianapolis metro. A few spotty showers will still be a possible this afternoon and mostly impact the northeastern corner of the state. Skies will remain mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

There is still potential for a hard freeze Wednesday morning as lows drop back into the lower 30s. However, temperatures will begin to improve tomorrow! Highs will rise back into the lower 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Another dry stretch will set up over the area during the second half of the week. Milder air is also going to build back into the area and temperatures will quickly rise as a result. For those who hate the brief taste of winter, you will not have to wait too long for 70-degree temperatures because they arrive this weekend!