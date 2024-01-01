Indianapolis finally had its first measurable snowfall of the season on New Year’s Eve! The city only received 0.1”, but it was enough to add it to the running total for the season. This is the latest measurable snowfall in Indy since 1941! Lake effect flurries and sprinkles are still possible at times today.

Prepare for a few slick spots if you must travel today, mainly on untreated surfaces or bridges. Skies are going to remain cloudy throughout the day and temperatures will struggle to rise as a result. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon.

Cloud cover will decrease this evening and overnight and temperatures are going to be much colder early Tuesday morning. Lows will drop below the freezing mark by 10 PM and bottom out mid-20s.

We will have a shot at seeing some sunshine tomorrow as winds shift out of the southwest. Highs are going to rise near the 40° mark, which is a few degrees above average for early January. We are entering a relatively quiet, cloudy and seasonal pattern for the next several days. There is another chance for rain and snow showers by the weekend.