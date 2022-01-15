Flurries come to an end; chilly pattern sets up

Light snow traveled over central Indiana early Saturday morning. Some spots ended up getting a light coating from the wave that quickly passed over the area. The roads even turn dicey for a bit on Indy’s west/south sides early in the day. It doesn’t take much snow to create slick surfaces, and that is exactly what we saw this morning.

Today snow total will likely mark the first measurable snowfall in Indianapolis for meteorological winter (DEC-FEB)! November 14 was the last time Indy received more than a “trace” amount of snow. The flurries are already ending with decreasing cloud cover this afternoon.

Highs will remain below the freezing mark today, which means slick roads are still possible on untreated surfaces. Be careful if you’re traveling on county, secondary roads today, especially area west and southwest of the Indy metro.

High pressure briefly builds into the Great Lakes region tonight. Skies will be mostly clear overnight as lows fall below 20° early Sunday morning.