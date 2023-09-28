INDIANAPOLIS — Here is FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes’ forecast for the central Indiana area on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Things of note:

A dense fog advisory exists in the area through early Friday morning

Upper-low on the go

Sunny! A summer stretch to open October

Tonight

Lingering spotty shower mainly east early this evening. Clearing and cooler with slowly lowering humidity. Fog develops and becomes dense before sunrise.

LOW 58

Friday for the Swing at Victory Field event:

Early AM fog dissipates. Skies brighten. Warmer but less humid

HIGH 78

Saturday

Patchy AM fog. Sunny and warm.

HIGH 82

Sunday/October begins!

Sunny and warmer.

HIGH 83

Monday

Sunny and Warm

HIGH 84

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and very warm

HIGH 87

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm

HIGH 88

Thursday

Partly sunny and continued warm. Scattered showers developing late.

HIGH 82