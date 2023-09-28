INDIANAPOLIS — Here is FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes’ forecast for the central Indiana area on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Things of note:
- A dense fog advisory exists in the area through early Friday morning
- Upper-low on the go
- Sunny! A summer stretch to open October
Tonight
Lingering spotty shower mainly east early this evening. Clearing and cooler with slowly lowering humidity. Fog develops and becomes dense before sunrise.
LOW 58
Friday for the Swing at Victory Field event:
Early AM fog dissipates. Skies brighten. Warmer but less humid
HIGH 78
Saturday
Patchy AM fog. Sunny and warm.
HIGH 82
Sunday/October begins!
Sunny and warmer.
HIGH 83
Monday
Sunny and Warm
HIGH 84
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and very warm
HIGH 87
Wednesday
Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm
HIGH 88
Thursday
Partly sunny and continued warm. Scattered showers developing late.
HIGH 82