Foggy, damp start; more rain to reload by Thursday

Showers are winding down across the area, while patchy fog is settling in over several counties. This will keep the damp conditions going through the day, as clouds remain thick for most of the afternoon. Some late day sunshine will help bump our temperatures back into the middle 50’s and winds much lighter, after a gusty Monday!

St. Patrick’s Day starts dry with some sunshine around, before clouds begin to increase from the south towards the north. Milder air will come along too through the day! Shower chances rise in downtown by evening, ending the day on a wet note.

Windy and wet Thursday looks likely with some storms around too! Early models are indicating over 1 inch of rainfall in spots, creating a soggy day…

Weekend still looks dry and turning milder, as 60’s return by Sunday!