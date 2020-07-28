Foggy start for some; skies brighten as humidity drops today!

Strong thunderstorms rolled across central Indiana on Monday afternoon as a cold front pushed over the state. Early in the day, temperatures climbed into the lower 90s and the heat index in Indianapolis reached 101°!

The hot and humid atmosphere yesterday helped fuel the thunderstorms as the line approached Marion County. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for Indianapolis and parts of East Central Indiana for 60+ MPH wind gusts. Sadly, injuries were reported yesterday afternoon in Brownsburg from a weak building structure collapsing.

The boundary is to our south and the change in northwesterly wind bring a refreshing change today. For now, areas of fog have developed around the state. It was thick in spots, including downtown Indy. The fog will lift within the next couple hours as skies turn brighter. Dew points will also drop, and temperatures will become seasonable. Highs in the mid-80s are expected this afternoon!

Dry weather will persist tonight and Wednesday with scattered cloud cover. Temperatures will rise a few degrees more compared to today as winds shift out of the southwest. Rain and storm chances will return by Thursday afternoon with additional rain chances to close the workweek. Highs for the weekend should reach into lower 80s due to the additional rain and cloud cover in the forecast.