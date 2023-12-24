It’s a foggy start to Christmas Eve! Most of central Indiana is under a Dense Fog Advisory until 11 AM. The visibility has dropped below a quarter mile in several locations this morning. If you are traveling this morning, you may need to factor in more time to reach your destination. The visibilities will improve by midday as cloud cover starts breaking.

It may be a cloudy and foggy morning, but skies will brighten by the afternoon. Highs are going to be mild and running more than 20 degrees above average for the date! Quite the change from last Christmas Eve when the high temperature in Indianapolis was 1°. The city has a chance to reach 60° this afternoon.

More clouds will build back into central Indiana overnight as a storm system nears the Midwest. The system will bring widespread rainfall to the area on Christmas Day. Up to an inch of rain will be possible in spots after the complex moves out. Highs will rise into the upper 50s on the holiday.