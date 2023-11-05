Good morning! Daylight Saving Time ended earlier this morning, and now the sunset and sunrise times will occur an hour earlier today. Be prepared for an earlier sunset, which will happen at 5:39 PM in Indianapolis this evening.

Areas of thick fog formed earlier this morning and the visibilities have dropped to a quarter mile in several spots around the state. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 10 AM for counties outside the Indy metro. The fog should dissipate later this morning.

It is a cooler start with temperatures running 15 to 20 degrees lower compared to Saturday morning. Despite the chilly weather morning, high pressure is going to affect the weather today by bringing mostly sunny skies. Highs this afternoon should rise back into the lower 60s.

A mild weather pattern is setting up over the Ohio Valley this week and there will be opportunities to see highs in the 70s at times! Note that wind speeds out of the south will rise overnight and into Monday with gusts between 30 to 35 MPH. The southerly wind flow will contribute to the warmer weather on Monday as highs rise near the 70° mark.