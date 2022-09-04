Heavy rain impacted parts of central Indiana on Saturday. The highest totals were reported south/southeast of Indianapolis within a 24 hour period. At 7:30 AM, there were communities in the southeast quadrant of the FOX59 viewing area that received one to three inches! There was one hefty measurement at Lake Santee with 3.52″ of rain!

The areas that received the significant rainfall amounts are now waking up to thick fog! The rain, light winds, and mild temperatures are helping with the formation of fog this Sunday morning. The visibility may still drop below a mile through the late morning hours, especially south and east of Indianapolis. Be careful if you’re planning to be on the roads for the holiday!

A storm system is hovering over the Ohio Valley and it will keep rain chances around today. Spotty thunderstorms will be in the mix, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy downpours and isolated strong wind gusts are possible with any storm that fires up.

The storm complex will also keep skies rather cloudy today, which will keep temperatures at bay. Highs will struggle to climb into the upper 70s. The weather on Labor Day will be a rinse and repeat of today! More storm chances exist with a high near 80°.