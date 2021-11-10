Foggy start to Wednesday; one last dry, mild day for central Indiana

**Update (6:25 AM) — The Dense Fog Advisory has expanded and now includes Bloomington, Columbus, Shelbyville and downtown Indianapolis. It remains in effect through 9 AM.**

Prepare for thick fog heading for work and school this Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern half of central Indiana until 9 a.m. The visibility is low and will drop below a quarter mile in spots. Be sure to use your low beams on the roads, especially before sunrise! The winds are going to pick up late in the morning, which should help the fog dissipate at 9 a.m.

There should be more sunshine in the mix for today with another mild day on tap. Highs will rise into the lower 60s and trend nearly 10 degrees above average for the date (Indianapolis: 54°). Enjoy the dry and mild weather while it lasts because rain and much cooler temperatures will return heading into the weekend.

A storm system is going to slide over the Midwest on Veterans Day and bring widespread rainfall to the area. Not only will it be wet, but it is going to turn windy with the potential for gusts near 40 mph! Many of the fall leaves will likely drop due to the windy weather tomorrow. A wind shift will also occur in the afternoon and channel in much cooler air to central Indiana.

There is going to be a break from showers early Friday morning. However, the weather turns even cooler this weekend! Highs will struggle to rise near 40° both Saturday and Sunday. There is even a solid chance for seeing the season’s first batch of flurries! Flurry chances linger into early next week.