Foggy start to Wednesday; sunshine returns for the afternoon!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Prepare for areas of fog across the state this Wednesday morning! Higher pressure over the Midwest has helped the skies to clear out overnight and calm conditions to settle into the area. The light winds, air temperatures near the dew points and recent rainfall is resulting in the formation of fog. It is thicker over our western counties with the visibility dropping near a quarter of a mile in spots. It's also a chilly morning with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s around central Indiana.

As the sun rises, the fog will lift and conditions should improve by midday. We finally have a great shot of seeing plenty of sunshine this Wednesday. The strong sun's rays in March will also help temperatures rise into the lower 60s late in the afternoon! It will be a great opportunity to get some fresh air and take a walk outdoors before more rain chances return late in the week.

Another storm system is going to arrive by Thursday evening and it will bring our next round of rainfall. Warmer air will surge into the state with highs in the upper 60s both Thursday and Friday. The warmest day likely will occur on Saturday with forecast highs in the lower 70s, which would be the warmest in 2020 so far!

However, a strong cold front is going to sweep over the state this weekend. The boundary will bring a chance for potentially strong thunderstorms on Saturday and also a large temperature drop by Sunday. Once the system departs, central Indiana will have a cool and quieter weather pattern. Sunshine returns during the second half of the weekend with highs near 50 degrees.