INDIANAPOLIS – Winter weather has not been easy to come by this year, but our first chance at substantial snowfall will come in the middle of this week.

Quiet leading up to Wednesday

A light snow fell this morning across Indiana though temps have risen enough to melt most of it off by the evening. We’ll see partial clearing overnight into Monday morning with the last of the snow showers beginning to exit.

Monday will begin mostly cloudy, but there will be some major improvements following the morning. Temps will rise into the upper 30s as skies clear in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy however, so plan for feels-like temps no warmer than the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be another decent weather day with temps remaining milder than average. We’ll range from the mid-upper 20s in the morning to the low 40s in the afternoon. Our sky will go from partly to mostly cloudy through the day. The evening will be your last chance to prep for what may be a substantial snowfall on Wednesday…

Tracking Wednesday’s winter storm

A storm system originating from the Gulf will progress northeastward early on Wednesday with a track through Kentucky. The track this low takes will be extremely important in determining where the heaviest snow will fall, but there is a high degree of certainty that it will be somewhere in Indiana. Mixing is a possibility across the southern half of the state, and that is the biggest factor of uncertainty right now.

Still, a widespread 4+” of snow is expected with the highest amounts likely coming in the 7-9″ range. The majority of our snowfall will come between early Wednesday morning and the mid afternoon, though the entire day is likely to be a messy one, particularly where mixing does not occur. We’ll be monitoring this track 24/7 through the lead up & duration of the storm.

Snow showers to round off the week

Snow showers will be light on Thursday, but are expected to linger through much of the day. No more than a coating of additional snow is expected, but it will keep things wintery outside. An additional round of light snow is possible later on Friday as a weak wave of energy passes through the Great Lakes Region.