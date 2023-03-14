A strong low-pressure system brought severe thunderstorms, a tornado, and damaging winds outside of thunderstorms four years ago on this date.

An EF-1 tornado touched down and caused damage to trees and irrigation systems. A pole barn was lifted and destroyed. A grain silo roof was lifted and destroyed as well. It was on the ground for 1.25 miles with peak winds at 94 mph.

March 14 Almanac

Record high temperature: 81° (2012)

Record low temperature: 10° (1891)

Record rainfall: 3.02″ (1922)

Record snowfall: 5.3″ (1975)