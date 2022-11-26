Thick fog formed overnight across central Indiana and the visibility is poor as of 6 AM Saturday. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory through 9 AM for a large portion of the area. The Indy metro is also included in the advisory. Low visibility is expected through mid-morning and may fall below 1/2 mile at times.

Temperatures below 32° means we are dealing with freezing fog! Heavy frost has already formed around central Indiana because of the freezing fog. Also prepare for potentially slick road conditions! Overpasses and bridges may form patchy black ice with the moisture in the air freezing on contact. You will want to factor in extra time to warm up your vehicles and for traveling purposes! Conditions should improve late in the morning.