Friday Night Weather Weather Posted: Dec 25, 2020 / 11:38 PM EST / Updated: Dec 25, 2020 / 11:38 PM EST With the cloudy skies and brisk northwest winds we only made it up to 15 for the high temperature Christmas Day. The high of 15 Christmas Day was the coldest high temperature for Christmas Day since 1985 and the 6th lowest high temperature in the almost 150 years of weather records. The cold arctic air covered the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley areas Christmas Day. The good news is how much the temperatures warmed up out west. The less cold air is headed this way for the weekend. We still have one more bitter cold morning Saturday. We should see lots of sunshine Saturday to start the warming trend. As temperatures warm up there will be a chance for rain showers late Sunday. Then the rest of 2020 is near average temperatures. No more arctic blasts for now.