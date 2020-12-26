Friday Night Weather

We're heading into the coldest Christmas in 16 years! Christmas Eve certainly packed its own punch of the chilly air. Afternoon temperatures on Thursday on reached the upper teens and lower 20s. These temperatures were running 30° to 35° cooler than they were just 24 hours ago. Factor in the wind chill temperatures created by those breezy northwesterly winds, we were FEELING ~45° degrees cooler than the day before.

Wind chill temperatures had already dropped below zero Thursday evening in Kokomo, while nearing zero in many other locations. Air temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper teens through the evening as those frigid wind chills continue.