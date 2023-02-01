Another morning of clear skies and light winds is creating a bitter start to open the new month! Temperatures will hover between 5° to 12° out-the-door under a starry sky, with sunrise at 7:53 a.m. Winds are light, so wind chills aren’t too harsh but cold nonetheless…

Sunshine will be the key feature today with light, southwest winds through the day at 4-7 mph. Afternoon readings will range between 28° to 33° for central Indiana. Overall, a quiet day but still running below averages more typical of February 1st (37°)!

The daylight time gained this month will help move our monthly averages from afternoon highs on the first at 37° to 45° by the end of the month, while 64 minutes of daylight is added by February 28th. This month still remains the third snowiest month with an average of 6.0″.

The next chance of flurries or a passing snow shower returns on Friday morning and through the afternoon on blustery northwest winds, as a cold front drops south of Indiana. Although quite cold for Friday…temperatures will moderate over the weekend and should remain above average, in the 40s, both Saturday and Sunday.