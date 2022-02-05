Frigid temperatures this weekend

The blanket of snow and clearing sky overnight help temperatures dip near zero over the area. Wind chills have dropped below zero in spots this morning! If you have plans to be out today, allow extra time to warm up your vehicles and be careful to watch for slick spots on untreated roads!

High pressure is going to move into the Midwest today and provide the region a break from snow showers. There will be plenty of sun the next couple days and temperatures will slowly recover through the weekend. Highs near the freezing mark are expected on Sunday!

A few flurries may spit out of the additional cloud cover Sunday evening into early Monday. The partly sunny skies and northerly wind shift will pull temperatures back into the upper 20s at the start of the workweek.

A midweek thaw is possible as temperatures slowly rise back into the mid to upper 30s. Another “Clipper” system arrives at the end of the week, and it will bring another chance for rain and snow! Stay tuned for updates!