INDIANAPOLIS – Dry times have fallen upon the city with what may become 17 consecutive days without measurable rain. This is already the third longest streak in the past decade.

Better rain chance Wednesday

Mostly cloudy conditions will take us overnight and into Wednesday morning. Along with a southerly wind, temperatures will not fall much farther than 60 overnight. The morning will remain mostly cloudy, but temperatures will warm into the 70s by lunchtime even with the little sun. It will be a windy day with gusts reaching 35 mph.

Our warm up will stop in the mid 70s by the early afternoon however. Showers and even a few storms will enter the state between 1-3pm and continue off and on over the next 8 hours. Severe weather is unlikely, but not completely ruled out. Total precipitation will be 0.10-0.50″ across the area before clearing & drying begins before midnight.

Much cooler end to the week

Colder Canadian air will penetrate the region on Thursday. Wind will remain strong with gusts around 30 mph. Even under a partly cloudy sky, high temps are only expected to range from upper 40s to upper 50s. Overnight lows will return to the upper 30s ahead of Friday.

Breezy conditions will continue on Friday, though wind will be settling a little bit. Our weather will remain partly cloudy with highs expected to hang in the upper 50s for a second consecutive day.