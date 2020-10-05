Frost Advisory early Monday; sunny and milder this week

A large portion of Central Indiana is under a Frost Advisory late tonight. It goes in effect from 3 AM to 9 AM Monday. With temperatures dropping to the mid 30s overnight, be sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants you have. Kids at the bus stop will need their coats Monday morning.

It may have been a dreary and damp start to the day but overall, rain totals were very minimal. Most only measuring trace amounts to a few hundredths of an inch. As anticipated, our higher total were concentrated in our northern counties.

This didn’t make much of a dent at all in our rain deficit. This is still the driest Indy has ever been between the dates of August 19th and October 4th. The rain deficit is near or exceeding 5″ in many locations in our area.

At 47 days now, Indy is tied for 3rd on record in the longest amount of time we’ve been this dry. Indy has only measured 0.12″ of rain since Aug. 19th The longest we’ve gone with only seeing 0.12″ of rain or less is 59 days (back in 1904).

We’re aren’t tracking any rain that will help makeup for the rain shortage here in Central Indiana. High pressure takes control this week and we’re looking at a lot of sunny and milder days. While we started off the month of October with a stretch of below average temperatures, we’ll flip the switch this week. After a cool start early Monday morning, a warming trend will get underway. Afternoon highs by Tuesday and Wednesday will rise into the low and mid 70s. This will be a great week to spend time outdoors and enjoy the emerging fall colors or head on out to the pumpkin patch.