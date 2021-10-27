Frost Advisory issued this morning; rain chances ramp up Thursday

Prepare for a frosty morning across central Indiana! Most of central Indiana fell into the 30s, including Indianapolis. The city fell to 39° around 2 a.m., which was the first time falling below 40°since mid-May!

Skies will stay clear for the morning rush hour and throughout the day due to high pressure over the Great Lakes. The sunshine will help drive temperatures near 60° this afternoon.

Today is the day to complete any yardwork because our next storm system is looming in the forecast. Scattered showers will move into central Indiana Thursday morning and the activity is going to linger throughout the day. Easterly winds are going to pick up too with gusts near 25 mph.

The wet, raw conditions will continue through the end of the workweek, making less than ideal weather for high school football games on Friday. It will be cool and rainy into Saturday with highs staying in the 50s.

The weather on Halloween is look dry and seasonally mild. Shower chances return early next week.