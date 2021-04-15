Frost and freeze in the forecast

Despite having seven 70-degree days already this year, the most so early on since 2012 – the threat for a frost and freeze is common well into May.

The surge in cooler air lead to the coldest morning here in nearly two weeks and the forecast is for an even colder Friday morning. Frost looks to be area-wide early Friday morning with mainly clear skies and lighter winds overnight. Frost will form when the air temperatures lower to 36°, a temperature that will likely occur around 3 am Friday. For several hours and just before sunrise frost formation is possible even within the city limits of Indianapolis, traditionally a warmer location versus the outlying areas. Some of the traditional cooler locations early Friday are very likely to reach freezing by sunrise.

EXTENDED CHILLY SPELL

Each of the next several afternoons are expected to run well below the average highs by as much as 6 to 8-degrees. With temperatures during the day struggling to reach 60°, the overnight lows will likely settle at frost levels on many nights and early mornings over the next six to 10 days. While some frost is possible Friday and Saturday morning, an even strong push of colder air is forecast early next week. Going forecasts are showing the potential is growing for a area-wide freeze and possible hard freeze in outlying areas. We will monitor trends and keep you up to date!