Just two days removed from 80-degrees, there is a very good chance of frost and even a freeze overnight

The chilly, 49-degree high Monday, followed rain and at times snow showers at times. While no official snow was recorded at Indianapolis, many of you saw the rain mix snow at times. Each of the past two Aprils have produced a snow and even ones that were sticking snows. April 20th, 2022 recorded a 1″ snowfall and April 18th, 2021 recorded a record snowfall of 2.1″ with locations north of Indianapolis receiving over 3″ amounts.

Snowfall April 18th, 2021 exceeded 4″ in north-central Indiana. This is an image from near Kokomo two years ago.

Late in the day, added sunshine aided in some area temperatures cracking the 50-degree mark but clearing overhead will lead to area-wide frost and a potential for a freeze overnight. This will likely NOT BE the last chance of a frost or freeze as extended forecasts call for another cold surge this upcoming weekend. As a reminder, the rule of a (green) thumb here is NO PLATNING until Mouther’s Day weekend. On average the last frost (36°) falls on April 28th.

The latest FREEZE for the city of Indianapolis is May 27th, 1961 and the latest MEASURED snow was May 9th, 1923 when nearly one-inch of snow accumulated.

STRONG WARMING is ahead this week and it begins when a warm front passes early Wednesday morning. Temps are to surge and return to near 80° Thursday but the temperature “tug-of-war” continues this week with ANOTHER unseasonably chilly blast of air following highs near 80°. Temps tank again under a new, cold, upper-level low this weekend.