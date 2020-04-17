Frosty night ahead but improving for the weekend; When can we finally say winter is behind us?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A soggy system is outbound late Friday afternoon but not before bringing a soaking rainfall - at least it was rain. The same storm brought several inches of snow across the Nation including northern Indiana.

Snowfall reports ranged from 13.5" of snow in Bedford, Iowa to 4" of snow in Auburn, Indiana, just north of Ft. Wayne. Early Friday morning, The Nation's snow cover was at 21%, that is the 3rd highest for the date since the records began seventeen years ago.

FREEZE WARNING

It will be a cold and frosty start to the weekend as skies clear out early Saturday morning. Temperatures will lower below freezing by sunrise, marking the fourth time in the past five mornings below freezing. April on average will produce four nights below freezing. As recently as 2018, we had fourteen nights below freezing , the most on record for an April.

Sunshine will warm central Indiana into the 50s Saturday aided by a southwest breeze, it will fell great! The highs will be the warmest since last Sunday but still well below the average of 64-degrees.

SO LONG SNOW?

When do we typically see out last measurable snow and is it safe to say it is over? For the most part yes! Scanning weather records we found that 76% of all April's on record produce a trace of snow. However from April 17th on, there have only been seventeen days with a measured snow in Indianapolis. The last last time came in 1989 (in May!). The latest last measured snow was also on May in 1923 when nearly one inch of snow was measured on the 9th.