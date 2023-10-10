The second frost advisory of the season has been issued for much of Central Indiana. It will be in effect for the shaded counties below from 3-9 a.m. Wednesday. We expect to see more hometowns observing low temperatures in the upper 30s. Thanks to clear skies and a dry airmass in place, the ingredients are there for frost development. Be sure to have a jacket handy when you head out to door on Wednesday, too!

Forecast Temperatures 6:30 AM Wednesday Counties included in Frost Advisory

Wednesday will also begin a warm-up thanks to an advancing warm front that will make its way north. Skies will be sunny to start the day but expect overcast skies to return in the afternoon. Highs Wednesday will rise into the upper 60s to near 70°. It’s also possible that a few scattered showers may form ahead of that front in the afternoon and evening.

However, these are not guaranteed thanks to the dry airmass that may win against the rain. Any rain that forms may evaporate before hitting the ground. Anytime after 2-3 p.m. and through the evening just be a bit more aware of the potential for showers.

Southerly Winds Return with a Warm Front Wednesday

Skies cloud over in the afternoon Stray Shower Chances Wednesday PM

Most of the rain will stay out of Central Indiana on Thursday. We’ll have increased winds again from the south that will usher in warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 70s and a few highs of 80° are possible especially spots near Indianapolis and south. Spots well north Thursday may not even make it out of the lower 70s. Thursday will also be mostly sunny. It will all depend on where the warm front sets itself up.

After Thursday, the daytime Friday will remain warm but clouds will be on the rise again ahead of our next system. This cold front will bring rain and gusty winds along with it when it moves through Central Indiana. Not to mention that a return to cooler temperatures follows its passage by next weekend and into next week.

High temperatures Friday will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with rain moving in late. The severe risk is low but a few embedded thunderstorms are possible. Winds will pick up and gust potentially 35-40 miles per hour later on Friday. Umbrellas and raingear may be needed at Friday night football games across the region. We’ll get a better update on the timing as the day gets closer. Following the frontal passage, temperatures will take a dive.

Winds will shift to come out of the northwest again and highs will be in the 50s starting Saturday. That flow behind the cold front will bring periodic showers on Saturday and on occasion into next week. Temperatures will also be below normal.