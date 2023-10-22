A nearly perfect Fall day is behind us. Highs hit the upper 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s south and west of Indianapolis. Thanks to another building ridge out west, southerly flow returns starting Monday and a mild week is ahead overall. However, you may need to use the defrosters on your car Monday morning if left outside overnight.

Frost Advisories have been posted for much of our viewing area from 2-9 a.m. Monday. Areas away from Indianapolis proper and spots north/east of Indianapolis have a higher chance of seeing frost develop. It’s these spots that will see overnight lows approaching the low-to-mid 30s. Around Indianapolis itself, lows should remain in the upper 30s. The ingredients are in place for this to occur.

After the frosty start Monday, expect a nice mild day with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies. A few 70° readings will also be possible. Winds will pick up further for Tuesday and they will come out of the southwest. These are called “warm” winds because the breezes will serve as an additional helper to get temperatures up on Tuesday. The forecast high Tuesday is 77° but a few 80° readings are not out of the question. Above-normal temperatures are expected for the entire week.

Once we get to midweek, scattered rain chances return to the forecast. Confidence is still low on the exact timing of the rain for Wednesday and beyond. Nonetheless, expect widely scattered showers Wednesday with slightly higher rain chances by Thursday and into next weekend. The speed of the digging upper-level trough development behind the rain will determine the upcoming rain chances.

Overall, milder and wet conditions will linger from midweek into the weekend. This will come before potential changes arrive with that upper-level trough. It will likely bring a cold front swinging through Central Indiana next weekend. That *may* allow much colder air in time for Halloween. Stay tuned but enjoy the mild week ahead!

Upper-level pattern forecast near Halloween