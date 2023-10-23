Clear skies, light winds, and a very dry air mass in place this morning is creating a chilly start! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9:00am for all of central Indiana but bright sun is expected at sunrise. Be sure to have the heavier gear out-the-door or at the bus-stop.

This afternoon will bring more sunshine and a milder day, as winds remain relatively light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Expect a beautiful day with highs reaching the upper 60s, nearly 10° warmer than Sunday’s high.

A few added clouds this evening and a southeasterly flow will create a milder evening and overnight into your Tuesday morning. More dry weather on the way tomorrow with highs reaching the upper 70s. Expect a breezier day too!

Scattered showers return on Wednesday, while the warmth holds for the rest of the week! Scattered storms could be in the mix for the weekend, so look for additional updates throughout the workweek!