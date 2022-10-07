The temperatures took a sharp dive behind a late night cold front bringing the fist afternoon since early May to fail to reach 60-degrees. Coldest of the season to start the weekend

Temps Friday afternoon have lowered as much as 20-degrees from same time Thursday. From mid-September levels to early November overnight. This was the COOLEST afternoon here since early May.

Nearly the entire state is under some form of frost or freeze alert. Frost typically forms when the temperature lowers to 36°, a number that many outlying locations have reached in the past two weeks, but the city of Indianapolis has not been that cool so-far this season. The FIRST FROST is earlier than last year but right on target actually. On average, the first night with a low of 36° in falls on Oct 12th. Last year it was very late, November 1st.

While the weekend has a couple of chilly mornings, the skies overhead each afternoon are going to be brilliant. No rain and a sunny streak that will roll on! Nearly 100% sunny this weekend. NO RAIN threat until mid/late next week.

We’ve gone dry! Our DRY SPELL will extend well into next week! We have had NO MEASURED RAIN for nearly two weeks. This is the DRIEST SPELL to end a Sept and open an October in 65 years! (1957).Take advantage of the sunny dry weather if you love seeing the autumn colors. Are you a leaf peeper? These FALL COLORS are emerging and with sunny skies forecast, a great weekend to take them in. Patchy colors are popping now. More so northern-third of the state.